Türkiye’s culinary traditions took center stage in France as part of the country’s Turkish Cuisine Week, aiming to promote the diverse and delectable flavors of Turkish gastronomy to a broader audience.

The event was held at FERRANDI Paris, an internationally recognized culinary arts school, and attended by Turkish diplomats, chefs and students.

At the event, local dishes of Türkiye were served to the guests by Turkish chefs.

The chefs also shared tips on Hatay delicacies’ preparation and cooking process with the students.

Speaking at the event, Türkiye’s Ambassador to France, Ali Onaner, recalled that Hatay was among 11 provinces in southern Türkiye that were hit by twin earthquakes on Feb. 6, killing over 50,000 people.

Türkiye has been promoting its local dishes at a series of events held nationwide and worldwide during Turkish Cuisine Week, held last year for the first time.

Taking place from May 21-27, it introduces Türkiye’s rich gastronomic culture to a broad audience at home and abroad through the representations of the Republic of Türkiye.

Meals prepared with creative presentations by Turkiye’s world-famous cooks will be offered to visitors from various countries.