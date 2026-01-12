Axel Mengü, a mural artist known for creating wall paintings commonly referred to as “graffiti,” is transforming the town of Fethiye in southwestern Türkiye with colorful artworks on transformers, building walls and rocks, all funded and executed by himself.

Born in Istanbul, Mengü graduated from Marmara University’s Faculty of Fine Arts with a degree in Graphic Design. He began experimenting with mural art as a hobby, gradually honing his skills and turning his passion into a professional career. Several of his works have even appeared in films.

Mengü first visited Fethiye years ago and was captivated by the town’s natural beauty. Since then, he has returned whenever possible, drawn by its landscapes and tranquil atmosphere.

Turkish graffiti artist Axel Mengü poses with his mural on a wall, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, Jan. 4, 2026. (AA Photo)

Starting with empty walls, Mengü began painting murals on his own, covering transformer boxes, building walls, and natural rock formations with vibrant designs. “Whenever I have the time, I continue to pursue my passion for murals in Fethiye,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Although he has worked internationally, Mengü’s Fethiye murals have garnered particular admiration from locals.

Creating art for community

Mengü explained that he continuously creates works, even as a hobby, to develop his skills. “I feel a responsibility to share my talent with people,” he said. “I take great care to bring my art into public spaces. While the works are visually pleasing, they involve high costs, which I cover entirely through my own initiative, effort and budget.”

A dolphin mural on a truck, painted by Turkish graffiti artist Axel Mengü, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, Jan. 4, 2026. (AA Photo)

He noted that many assume the local municipality commissions his murals, a misconception he says diminishes the recognition of his personal efforts.

Creating art on move

Mengü has collaborated with some municipalities in Türkiye and exhibited works abroad. He described his approach to life and art: “I paint while traveling, and I travel while painting. I try to spend more time in Fethiye because it brings me peace and I feel the healing power of nature here. It’s not for me to say I am ‘beautifying’ the town. I simply try to turn unsightly walls and transformer boxes into artworks. Even if the piece isn’t a masterpiece, seeing someone pause to smile or think motivates me. I continue my life through creating.”

Turkish muralist Axel Mengü at work on a wall in Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, Jan. 4, 2026. (AA Photo)

The artist receives extensive feedback from locals and social media followers, which he says brings him joy. He recalled a memorable interaction: “I painted a transformer in Ölüdeniz that looks like a truck from afar. One night, a camper parked nearby hesitated because he thought the truck would block his way. He realized the next morning it wasn’t real. He sent me a playful, complaining message, and it was hilarious. People still ask me in Fethiye, ‘Why did you paint over the fire truck?’ These reactions honor me. My work is never truly finished; I continue adding to it gradually as my budget allows.”

Hopes for mural festival in Fethiye

Mengü expressed a desire to raise the profile of mural art in Fethiye. “Mural festivals happen all over the world. To compete and grow, we need support. I would love to bring my global network of mural artists to Fethiye, including internationally renowned names. Such projects could benefit tourism, local art, and regional promotion. Unfortunately, in Türkiye, the conversation often focuses elsewhere. We struggle to act because, at a minimum, we hope not to be hindered.”

Turkish graffiti artist Axel Mengü is working on a mural of a cat’s eyes, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, Jan. 4, 2026. (AA Photo)

Community appreciation

Local resident Ayfer Çalış praised Mengü’s work, saying she always stops to admire his murals. “I follow him on social media and see his international projects as well. My dream is to give him as much paint as possible so he can cover everything,” she said. “He adds incredible color even to rocks and mountains. Seeing his signature everywhere is truly joyful. He’s an amazing artist.”