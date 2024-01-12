Car enthusiast Ahmet Taha Göktaş treasures his collection of 29 classic cars displayed in a hangar in Kayseri. His passion for classic cars, ignited by childhood hobbies, led the 30-year-old to make a collection over time, with the oldest being a 1957 model.

Operating under the name "Rusty Garage" in the Mimar Sinan Organized Industrial Zone, Göktaş not only showcases but also repairs these automobiles. Göktaş, who developed an interest in classic cars at a young age, pursued an education in motor vehicle technology at a vocational high school and automotive technology at university, shaping his career in the automotive sector after graduation.

He eventually opened his own business, transforming classic cars from various Turkish cities into a unique collection.

Ahmet Taha Göktaş, emphasizing the inclusion of American, British and German cars in his collection, expressed his attention to the originality of the purchased automobiles. He stated: "The vehicles range from the 1957 model to 1977, with many of them having passed inspections and being roadworthy."

Highlighting the open-ended pricing of classic cars, Göktaş noted that the cars in his collection start from TL 600,000 ($19,926) and go up to $120,000.

One of the classic cars from the "Rusty Garage" Kayseri, Türkiye. (AA Photo)

Göktaş also mentioned that he performs repairs on the cars in his hangar, stating that he restores cars, even ones considered scrap, addressing everything from the bodywork, paint and upholstery, to the mechanical components.

Although he doesn't sell the cars in his collection, Göktaş mentioned earning money by renting suitable vehicles for catalog shoots, music videos, TV series and film productions per the directors' requests.

Sharing the history of his 1965 model Imperial classic car, which the Royal Family once used in England, Göktaş mentioned acquiring this car from a consul in Ankara. Expressing a greater fascination with classic cars compared to modern ones, Göktaş said:

"Even if a hundred years pass or flying cars come, these cars will continue to stay in garages as a hobby for collectors or enthusiasts. It is believed that American classic cars have a soul. In fact, there have been a few films made about this. When you get into a sports car, you automatically transform. The same happens when you get into a four-door car. Each car has a different vibe. I use cars in my daily life because I can't let go."