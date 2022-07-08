Kumpir, loosely translated as "maxed out potato," is one of Turkey's most delicious street foods loaded with fun toppings. This recipe, which is mouth-watering to eat, is just as easy and enjoyable to make. Unlike other street delicacies, it is both open to creativity and suitable as a great at-home snack. Also, it is a healthy option!

Before starting, it is important to choose large potatoes – the bigger, the better. It is also important to wash the potato well and let it dry completely before baking.

Baked potatoes are prepared for kumpir. (Shutterstock Photo)

Main ingredients:

2 large potatoes

2 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup grated cheese

1/4 teaspoon salt

Preparation:

There are two options to bake the potatoes. You can first boil them, then put them in the oven to cook faster. Or you can cover them with baking paper and place them directly in the oven. Some prefer to cover them with aluminum foil, but this is not the healthiest option as it can cause aluminum intake. If you run the oven without the fan, it will help the potatoes stay moist.

Once baked, cut the hot potato lengthwise down the middle and immediately add as much butter as you want while it's hot. Mash the middle parts after adding the cheese and salt.

Then place your kumpir on a plate and add your favorite assortment of toppings. Generally in Turkey, corn, green or black olives, gherkins, pickled vegetables, kısır (a bulgur-based salad), yogurt, mayonnaise and ketchup are some of the favorite toppings. Yet, you may add many different assortments as per your palatal delight.

Now just dive in with a spoon!