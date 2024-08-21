Ragıp Vural Tandoğan, a 59-year-old former engineer with extensive experience across various companies, has recently achieved a significant milestone in his swimming career. On Aug. 6, Tandoğan became the first Turkish swimmer to circumnavigate Coronado Island in California, U.S., completing the 18.6-kilometer (11.56-mile) swim in five hours and 50 minutes.

Reflecting on his experience, Tandoğan said: "It was exciting and challenging. The water temperature dropped to 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit), which poses a risk of hypothermia as the body struggles to maintain warmth. In such conditions, muscle cramps and shivering can become severe and potentially life-threatening if not managed promptly."

Having started competitive swimming a decade ago, Tandoğan is eager to continue exploring new challenges.

Tandoğan’s passion for swimming began in childhood. He graduated from Kabataş Erkek Lisesi (Kabataş High School) and later earned a degree in industrial engineering from Istanbul Technical University.

Although he initially paused swimming due to work demands, he resumed the sport to improve his health and lose weight. Encouraged by friends, Tandoğan has participated in international swimming competitions, achieving success in nine marathons over the past 10 years.

He shared, "Swimming has always been a passion of mine. It’s crucial to love what you do. I started with 3 kilometers, then 5-10 kilometers and eventually progressed to 44 kilometers."

Tandoğan's achievements include nine international marathons, such as crossing the Strait of Gibraltar in 2016, swimming the English Channel and traversing the Catalina Channel, Manhattan Island, Anacapa Island and Lake Tahoe. His latest accomplishment was the swim around Coronado Island.

Tandoğan chose Coronado Island after learning about its challenges and beauty from Dan Simonelli, who organizes such events. He remarked, "Our previous swim at Anacapa Island was a great experience and motivated me to set Coronado as a goal."

The swim around Coronado Island was particularly challenging due to the cold water and tough conditions. Tandoğan noted, "The water temperature fell to 15 degrees Celsius, which is critical for hypothermia. While training in water temperatures of at least 18 degrees Celsius helped, the actual conditions were more severe."

Completing the swim, Tandoğan became the first Turk to achieve this feat and the 106th person globally. He observed how the cooling water affected his motivation, saying, "The drop in water temperature impacted my motivation with each kilometer. However, Dan Simonelli’s presence as an experienced coach provided crucial reassurance."

Tandoğan also faced challenges such as fog, which obscured visibility and caused confusion. He explained, "In the fog, I couldn’t see anything, which made me anxious about the remaining distance. Learning we were less than 30 minutes from the finish greatly motivated me."

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of teamwork and support. "Although swimming might seem like an individual sport, it's a team effort. My coach Furkan Serbest, my team, friends and family play vital roles. A strong team is essential."

Tandoğan is now focusing on his next challenge: Swimming across Lake Malawi in Africa this October. Despite concerns about the mpox outbreak in the region, he remains determined to achieve his goal.

He expressed his commitment, saying, "As long as my health and conditions allow, I plan to swim in one ocean and one lake each year."