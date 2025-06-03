Baklava, a rich pastry made of layered filo dough, nuts and sweet syrup or honey, is a beloved dessert with deep roots in Turkish culture. Its origins trace back to the Ottoman Empire, where it was a royal delicacy served during special occasions. Today, baklava is enjoyed all over the world.

Baklava has also found a cherished place in London’s diverse culinary scene. For instance, Mehmet Efendi 1953 in Whitechapel, celebrated for its variety of pistachio baklavas and Sweetland in Park Royal, offers handcrafted baklava alongside other Middle Eastern sweets. For those in Chingford and the surrounding areas, Caramel Patisserie offers a delightful selection of Turkish desserts, including various baklava options. Established in 2024, this patisserie has quickly become a local favorite.

An interior view of the Mehmet Efendi 1953 shop, London, U.K. (Courtesy of Mehmet Efendi 1953)

Beyond these local favorites, London now offers an innovative experience that brings the flavors and traditions of Türkiye to the city streets in a truly unique way.

A bus winds its way through London's historic streets, passing landmarks like Big Ben and the Tower of London, all while you sip tea, nibble on baklava and enjoy the live sounds of oud music. It’s an experience that’s as much about atmosphere as it is about flavor – a perfect blend of Turkish hospitality and British sightseeing.

This unique experience is brought to you by Hafız Mustafa 1864, a storied Turkish confectionery brand with a rich history dating back to 1864. Known for its world-class sweets, including Turkish delight, baklava and puddings, Hafız Mustafa is now offering a chance for Londoners and tourists alike to experience a slice of Istanbul’s vibrant culture without leaving the city.

Fusion of cultures

The Turkish Tea Bus is more than just a quirky attraction – it’s a celebration of cultural exchange. Turkish tea and baklava are more than just food in Türkiye. They are a symbol of hospitality and tradition. In Istanbul, offering tea isn’t just about serving a drink; it’s an invitation to share a moment, to connect and to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

By transforming one of London’s most iconic symbols – the red bus – into a cultural experience, Hafız Mustafa is creating a bridge between two worlds. Eren Ongurlar, chairperson of Hafız Mustafa 1864, explains: "We wanted to take something as beloved and iconic as the London red bus and offer people an immersive experience that celebrates both British and Turkish culture. It’s a fun, relaxed way to introduce people to the flavors and traditions of Türkiye.

Savoring tradition

For many, afternoon tea is a quintessential British tradition. But what if you could experience that tradition with a twist – one that introduces you to the rich flavors and hospitality of another culture? That’s exactly what the Hafız Mustafa Turkish Tea Bus delivers. Onboard, Turkish tea is served in traditional curved glass cups, offering a unique experience for those used to the British version of tea time.

Tülay Kalyon Haznedaroğlu poses inside the Hafız Mustafa bus, London, U.K. (Photo by Tülay Kalyon Haznedaroğlu)

The baklava, a beloved Turkish sweet, is an undeniable highlight. Freshly baked and served alongside the tea, it offers a sweet escape into the tastes of Türkiye. Each bite of flaky pastry, dripping with honey and filled with pistachios, is an indulgence that transports you directly to Istanbul’s famous sweet shops. It is a simple yet perfect pairing, one that combines the best of Turkish culinary traditions with the charm of a London sightseeing tour.

The music that accompanies the ride adds an extra layer of authenticity. The soothing notes of the oud – an ancient Turkish instrument – fill the bus as you travel through the city, enhancing the immersive atmosphere. It is not just about the sights, sounds and flavors. It is about feeling the essence of another culture while exploring the streets of London.

Winning hearts

"We have already received requests from our customers to continue these bus tours. Perhaps we could turn this special event, which we initially organized as a one-time occurrence, into a regular feature to promote Turkish gastronomy on the streets of London," said Ongurlar.

Londoners are no strangers to diverse cuisines, but the opportunity to experience Turkish hospitality in such a unique setting has proved irresistible. For Hafız Mustafa 1864, this is more than just a marketing strategy; it’s about fostering a deeper understanding of Turkish culture and creating connections through the universal language of food.

And it’s not just about the bus. Hafız Mustafa has also opened a flagship store in London’s Knightsbridge, offering an array of traditional Turkish sweets, teas and an authentic dining experience. It’s clear that the brand is dedicated to bringing the tastes and traditions of Türkiye to London, providing a space where people can explore and indulge in Turkish culinary delights.

If the Hafız Mustafa Turkish Tea Bus becomes a permanent fixture, whether you're a tourist looking for a new way to experience the city or a local in search of something unique, it offers a perfect pairing of sightseeing and sweet indulgence. It’s a chance to take a step back from the hustle and bustle of the city, savor a cup of tea, enjoy a delicious treat and appreciate a moment of cultural connection.