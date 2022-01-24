A good samaritan in northwestern Turkey's Bursa voluntarily rescues people stuck in the snow with his all-terrain vehicle on the village road close to where he lives. The sight of the yellow 4x4 no doubt also warms people's hearts when they see it come to their rescue.

Zeyniler village, located at the foothills of Mount Uludağ, welcomes many visitors. Since the village is at a high altitude, in winter the roads of the village are heavily covered with snow. One of the residents of the village, Halil Ibrahim Kurt, runs to the rescue of those stranded on the slopes of the village. Kurt rescues the stranded people with his yellow 4x4 all-terrain vehicle and takes them to the village.

The road near good samaritan Halil Ibrahim Kurt's village, Zeyniler village, Bursa, western Turkey, Jan. 23, 2022. (IHA Photo)

The helpful villager, who stated that he did not leave anyone on the country road, is appreciated by everyone.

Touching on how he rushed to anyone stuck on the village road with just a phone call, Kurt said: "Zeyniler village is on the outskirts of Uludağ. There is a breakfast hall run by the women in our village. Many people come here. Our village is only 10 minutes away from Bursa, but because of its high altitude, it becomes a very difficult terrain in winter as it snows heavily."

Good samaritan Halil Ibrahim Kurt driving his yellow 4x4 rescue vehicle, Zeyniler village, Bursa, western Turkey, Jan. 23, 2022. (IHA Photo)

When people become stranded due to the volume of snow and the hilly roads of the village, Kurt comes to the rescue with his 4x4 all-terrain vehicle. "I pick them up from where they are stuck and take them to the village. I do this voluntarily. I love helping people," he said.