“Digital conscience” was selected as the "Word/Concept of the Year 2025" by the Turkish Language Association (TDK) through public voting, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced.

Sharing the news on his social media account, Ersoy stated: "The word/concept of the year 2025, chosen by public participation through TDK, is 'digital conscience.' With nearly 300,000 votes cast in this process, the selected concept sparks a thought-provoking discussion on how conscience in the digital age is reduced from responsibility and action to a simple 'click.' 'Digital conscience' stands out as a powerful concept reflecting our individual and societal sensitivities. I thank TDK, Ankara University, the Communication Research and Application Center (ILAUM) and the esteemed academics and experts on the evaluation committee who contributed to this meaningful work."

Background of the selection

According to a statement from the ministry, the selection process was carried out in collaboration with Ankara University’s Communication Research and Application Center (ILAUM). A 23-member evaluation committee, consisting of experts in the field, reviewed public suggestions and proposed five words and concepts for consideration. These included “digital conscience,” “conscientious blindness,” “barren,” “inactionate compassion” and “uniformity,” which were then put to a public vote on TDK’s website. Ultimately, “digital conscience” emerged as the chosen term, with the TDK providing a detailed explanation of its significance.

Understanding 'digital conscience'

The TDK defines conscience as the feeling that prompts individuals to evaluate their own behavior and reflect on their moral values. In the digital age, however, this concept has taken on a new dimension. According to the TDK: “People often try to ease their conscience in areas where they avoid responsibility in real life – by sharing or liking content on social media. This reduces individual sensitivity and turns conscience into a ‘clickable action.’ Those who like, share or comment may feel they are fulfilling their moral duties simply through these digital interactions, limiting compassion and empathy to symbolic gestures.”

The TDK emphasizes that the term “digital conscience” is essential to describe the misleading role conscience often plays in online environments. For example, during widely publicized humanitarian crises – such as those in Gaza and East Turkistan - liking social media posts or creating content may give individuals a virtual sense of moral relief while distancing them from real-world social and personal responsibility. Digital conscience can prevent people from taking concrete action, allowing problems to grow and worsen.