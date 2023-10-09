Instagram, the popular social media platform that has captured users’ attention since its launch in 2010, has seen significant growth in Türkiye. According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), Türkiye has become the second most active country on the platform, boasting 153.6 million active accounts.

Instagram was founded on Oct. 6, 2010, and over the past 13 years, the platform has rapidly increased its user base, making it one of the most widely used social media platforms globally.

According to a report by Website Rating, as of the end of September, Türkiye stands out among the countries with the highest Instagram usage. India leads the list with 263.3 million accounts, followed by Türkiye with 153.6 million active accounts and Brazil with 119.6 million active accounts.

Instagram, one of the most visited websites globally, boasts more than 12.8 billion monthly active users, with 500 million people accessing the app daily. Users have uploaded approximately 50 billion photos to the platform so far.

Interestingly, 47.2% of Instagram users are female and 52.8% are male. Notably, 70% of account holders are under 35, with the 25-34 age group spending the most time on the platform, averaging 32 minutes daily.

The platform experiences the highest engagement on Wednesdays between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ronaldo with followers, Messi with likes

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo holds the top position with 607 million followers on the platform. Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, with 61.2 million likes for a photo he shared after winning the World Cup in December 2022, holds the record for the most likes on a post.

Following Messi, the second spot for most likes goes to the egg photo shared by the account “world_record_egg,” with 55.9 million likes, followed by a post from Ronaldo announcing the birth of his twins.

London is the most shared city on the platform, and the most popular hashtags include “#love,” “#instagood,” “#fashion” and “#photooftheday.” The “teary-eyed face of joy” emoji is the most frequently used emoji.

According to the data, approximately 71% of businesses in the U.S. use Instagram for sales and advertising. Additionally, 44% of users use Instagram for weekly shopping, and one in two individuals visits the app to discover new brands.

In the global arena of Instagram, where Türkiye ranks second in active accounts, leading figures in the culinary world are also making waves. Renowned chefs Burak Özdemir and Nusret Gökçe top the list with 54.08 million and 53.52 million followers, respectively.

Among Turkish politicians, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan leads with 11.77 million followers. Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has 2.37 million followers, Good Party (IP) leader Meral Akşener has 1.44 million followers and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has 647,000 followers, securing their positions on the list.