The newly inaugurated Natural History Museum in the Kemaliye district of Erzincan boasts the distinction of being Türkiye's first natural history museum. This institution showcases approximately 5,000 specimens of flora and fauna, drawing visitors from all over the country and beyond.

Established through collaborative efforts, with contributions from locals and under the guidance of leading experts, its inception dates back to the "Scientific Expedition in the Natural Museum" project launched in 2009 within the Kemaliye district, spearheaded by dedicated professors like Aydın Akbulut and Yusuf Durmuş. Now, as its doors open to the public, the museum displays Türkiye's ecological diversity, fostering both scientific education and cultural enrichment.

A significant portion of the exhibits featured in the museum are derived from geological and biological samples collected from the region as part of the "Exploration of Kemaliye and its Surroundings in Terms of Biodiversity" project, involving 48 scientists from 10 different universities. Since its establishment, the museum has captured the interest of locals, students and ecotourists alike, serving as a focal point for exploration and education.

The museum showcases a diverse array of materials, including minerals, stones, soils and various geological specimens collected from different regions of Türkiye and the surroundings of Kemaliye. Samples are meticulously categorized and displayed in appropriate containers within the museum's cabinets, having been diagnosed by experts from the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA). Visitors can marvel at mineral, crystal, soil and rock specimens sourced from various parts of Türkiye and the world.

Fossil specimens belonging to Gastropods, Bivalvia and Echinodermata groups found in the Kemaliye region and its environs are also on display, having been meticulously identified and arranged on shelves. Additionally, a section of the museum presents microscopic images of single-celled plants and animals, while habitats suitable for lichens, one of the earliest groups of terrestrial ecosystems, are recreated for public viewing.

Furthermore, moss specimens collected from Kemaliye are presented on exhibition panels after identification. Invertebrates, including insects, are preserved in jars with formalin and alcohol, accompanied by labels. The majority of insects undergo a scientific preparation process, including hollowing and preservation on special insect pins, before being displayed on panels or stored in museum cabinets.

The museum's extensive collection also includes amphibian and reptile specimens, some of which are known for their venomous properties. Detailed information regarding their characteristics, toxins and conservation measures is provided alongside the exhibits. Bird specimens obtained through various opportunities are meticulously prepared and displayed, serving as valuable educational resources.

Moreover, the museum showcases a diverse range of mammals native to the region, including species under threat such as bears, wolves, lynxes, martens, mountain goats, badgers, squirrels, dormice, and numerous small mammals and rodents. Both large and small mammal specimens, acquired under various conditions, are meticulously preserved and displayed in three-dimensional formats, accompanied by informative descriptions.

Approximately 1,000 plant species identified from Kemaliye and its surroundings, with a focus on bulbous plants, are visually presented after being pressed and mounted on cardboard. These specimens, classified as herbarium samples, are stored in special cabinets for use by scientists and are open for public viewing.