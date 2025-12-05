Google, the world’s largest search engine, has released its comprehensive report on the most searched topics in Türkiye for 2025.

The report shows that Turkish users’ searches this year spanned a wide range of interests, from societal issues to entertainment preferences, recipes, and city curiosities.

Current events lead the way

Technology and news topics once again dominated search trends. The most searched terms in Türkiye for 2025 included "Gemini" and "Istanbul Earthquake." Sports events also drew significant attention, with searches for the "Türkiye vs. Spain" match and the globally popular series "Squid Game" ranking among the top queries.

Names in spotlight

Public interest in personalities remained strong. Victor Osimhen, Fatih Ürek and Sadettin Saran were among the most searched names, while international sports stars Leroy Sane and Talisca also appeared prominently on the list.

Film trends

In film and television, interest was spread across popular titles. The movies "Minecraft," "Kadıköy Boğası" and "Uykucu" led film searches.

Sports, events

Basketball and volleyball finals, along with the UEFA Champions League draw, were among the sports events most anticipated by users throughout the year. Housing application deadlines, such as those for TOKİ, also drew considerable attention as citizens frequently searched for dates.

Lifestyle, cultural interests

Search behavior extended beyond news and entertainment to everyday life and cultural curiosity. In the culinary category, top searches included "spoonful recipe," "lentil soup for 100 people" and "restaurant-style beyti recipe." Fashion-related searches focused on styling questions such as "What to wear with green pants?," "What goes with white pants?" and "What to wear to a palace wedding?"

Geographical curiosity was also notable, with users frequently searching what Bolu, Ağrı, Merzifon and Mardin are known for, while Gaziantep remained a popular point of interest.

Food exploration

The “How to eat?” category reflected interest in exotic and functional foods. Kiwano, tamarind, quinoa, mango and blueberries were among the foods users most frequently researched in terms of preparation and consumption.