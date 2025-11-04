Fahri Kaptan, a resident of Iznik in Bursa, Türkiye, has transformed his passion for woodworking into a flourishing art, creating intricately carved doors, tables, cabinets and coffee tables. While continuing his work as a carpenter, Kaptan – now 35 – taught himself the rare art of hand-carved woodwork after a contractor requested custom designs. Through research and instructional videos, he gradually mastered the craft.

Kaptan uses woods such as pine, oak, and walnut. He applies intricate designs to the material, carves them with precision tools and finishes each piece with paint and varnish. His creations are not only sought across Türkiye but also reach international customers. Kaptan emphasizes his philosophy: “This craft is learned by doing, not just by watching.”

Kaptan began his career at 16 as an apprentice under a master carpenter. After five years, he moved to a company in Inegöl before opening his own workshop in İznik. Initially focusing on furniture making, his interest in wood carving grew when a contractor requested carved doors and furniture to complement the aesthetic of stone houses. Intrigued by the challenge, Kaptan researched carving techniques, acquired specialized tools and taught himself through instructional videos.

Reflecting on his transition, Kaptan said: “I switched to this work because I was tired of making furniture. The repetitive models and colors were boring. Then a project with stone houses sparked my curiosity. At first, I was scared – I wondered if I could do it or if I would mess it up. But I decided to give it a try. I’m a confident person. Our first building was done clumsily, but as we continued, we realized we enjoyed it and were improving. This craft is learned by doing, not just by watching. That’s how we overcame our beginner mistakes and started producing quality work.”

The hand-carved doors by Turkish artisan Fahri Kaptan, Bursa, Türkiye, Oct. 14, 2025. (AA Photo)

He describes his growing love for the art: “I enjoy it immensely. Working with wood is like nurturing a delicate soul. We’re constantly thinking of new designs because the possibilities with wood are limitless. You can bring any imagined pattern to life. Wood is alive; it grows and breathes with you.”

Expanding locally, internationally

Kaptan produces a wide range of furniture, including kitchen and bathroom cabinets, doors, wardrobes, and coffee tables. “Our first pieces were beginner work, but over time, we improved. We started getting attention and decided to expand across Türkiye. Now, orders come through social media. Satisfied customers recommend us to others, and we’re producing high-quality products. Because we love what we do, we aim to create more and better pieces, expanding our customer base. We’ve become like a family here – we currently employ 10 people and plan to continue growing.”

Each project begins with a design plan. Two colleagues specialize in drawing patterns based on client requests, which Kaptan then brings to life through carving.

His work reaches customers in Istanbul, Izmir, Muğla, Rize, Artvin, Nevşehir and Ankara. He has also received orders from Belgium and Qatar, with shipments planned for December.