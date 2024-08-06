As summer approaches, children who swim in Lake Van to cool off experience a unique phenomenon: Their hair turns yellow. Experts attribute this change in hair color to the soda content in the lake's water, combined with sun exposure. Lake Van, the largest soda lake in the world and Türkiye's largest lake, boasts a shoreline that rivals the beauty of the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts during the summer months. With an elevation of 1,700 meters (5,577.43 feet), a surface area of 3,713 square kilometers (1,433.60 square miles) and a depth reaching 451 meters, Lake Van is renowned for its natural beauty and hidden coves.

Soda effect

Children living in the settlements along the shores of Lake Van also swim in the lake during summer. As they do, their hair gradually turns yellow due to the soda in the water. In Yaylıyaka Village, part of the Tuşba district, local residents have observed this phenomenon. Ekrem Tan, a local, notes that children's hair and eyebrows turn yellow in the summer and return to their original color in winter.

Expert insights

Professor Hatice Uce Özkol, a dermatologist at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University’s Dursun Odabaşı Medical Center, explains that both the soda content in Lake Van's water and the sun contribute to this change in hair color. According to Özkol, "The soda in the lake's water acts as a bleaching agent. Children with oily skin are particularly affected. The soda removes the dead layer of the skin, leading to a lightening effect on their hair. This effect is compounded by the high altitude and the sun's intensity, which can make hair turn more yellow or even reddish for children who are predisposed."

Health considerations

Özkol emphasizes the importance of protecting children's skin from sunburn, which increases the risk of skin cancer. "While hair discoloration is a harmless cosmetic effect, protecting children's skin from sunburn is crucial. The high altitude increases the risk of sunburn, so children should be cautious. Despite this, many children enjoy the temporary change in hair color, and no special precautions are needed as long as sun protection measures are in place."

Local Perspectives, enjoyment

Semih Gök, an 11-year-old student in fourth grade, shares his experience of swimming in Lake Van. "When summer vacation begins, we start swimming in Lake Van every day. This causes our hair to turn yellow, and we are happy with this change," he said.

The temporary yellowing of hair due to Lake Van’s soda-laden waters is a distinctive and cherished experience for many children in the region, reflecting both the unique characteristics of the lake and the local cultural appreciation for blonde hair.