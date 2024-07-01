In a social media post from the University of Vermont in the United States, it was announced that Max the cat is a beloved member of the Castleton campus community.

According to the post, Max, who resides in a nearby house close to the campus, has been visiting the university for the past four years and has formed friendships with students.

The university has decided to award Max an honorary doctoral degree in "Litter-ature" for his companionship to students during their journeys around campus.

During the graduation ceremony, Max's diploma in Litter-ature was presented to his owner, Ashley Dow.