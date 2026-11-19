After a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI has begun its global rollout, sending players back to Vice City and kicking off one of the most anticipated entertainment launches in years.

Players in New Zealand were among the first to enter Rockstar Games’ sprawling Florida-inspired world as midnight Thursday arrived, hours before the game becomes available across the United States.

Internet providers in New Zealand had prepared for a massive surge in downloads. Chorus New Zealand expected about 35 petabytes – 35 million gigabytes – of additional traffic across its network as players downloaded the massive game.

"The game file size at 212 gigabytes is unprecedented,” said Kurt Rodgers, the company’s network strategy manager. "That’s more than a quarter of the average household’s data usage in an entire month, all in one go.”

In Wellington, Adam Simmons launched the game from his living room as soon as it unlocked, keeping the volume low so he wouldn’t wake his wife and daughters.

"The gameplay dynamics are just amazing, and the graphics are great, and you can tell that the storytelling is really deep,” he said after about half an hour of play.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, rose more than 8% Wednesday as the rollout continued.

In the Dallas area, Bryan Banuelos, a mobile auto detailer, told customers he wouldn't be taking calls Thursday so he could focus on GTA VI. His social media post actually drove some business beforehand, with customers trying to get their cars detailed before he disappeared into Vice City.

"Tomorrow will be the beginning of a new era for the gamers that like GTA,” Banuelos said.

Game returns to Vice City after 13 years

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold more than 470 million units worldwide. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and generated $1 billion in retail sales in just three days.

Rockstar returns to Vice City, its fictionalized version of Miami, with two new protagonists, a sprawling Florida-inspired world and the pressure of following one of the most successful entertainment products ever released.

At the center of GTA VI are Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a couple whose attempts to improve their lives pull them deeper into the criminal underworld of Leonida, Rockstar’s fictionalized version of Florida.

Lucia has recently been released from prison, while Jason is a former soldier who became involved with drug runners in the Leonida Keys. When a criminal job goes wrong, the pair become entangled in a wider conspiracy.

The focus on their relationship marks a major departure from Grand Theft Auto V, which followed three playable protagonists.

Rockstar has promoted Leonida as its largest and most detailed open world yet, extending beyond Vice City to beaches, highways, wetlands, nightlife districts and smaller communities inspired by South Florida.

Developers immersed themselves in the region while building the game, driving through Miami, the Florida Keys and surrounding communities, flying over the Everglades and researching the area’s history and architecture.

Miami's fictional alter ego

Miami and its surrounding communities have leaned into their connection to Vice City ahead of the release, with businesses, sports teams and local governments using the game’s arrival as a marketing opportunity.

Miami-Dade County entered into a $3.9 million promotional deal with Rockstar that includes a giant "Welcome to Vice City” display atop the Miami Heat’s Kaseya Center. The NBA team is also scheduled to wear black-and-pink Vice City uniforms on the eve of the game’s release.

The campaign has not been universally welcomed. Some South Florida officials have questioned whether public resources should be used to promote a franchise known for car theft, gunplay and other criminal activity.

Supporters have argued that the enormous attention surrounding GTA VI gives the region an opportunity to capitalize on a global spotlight.

In Seoul, a giant advertisement draped the side of a building, while Warner Music will host a party Thursday themed around the game’s soundtrack.

Years of hype

Few entertainment releases arrive with this much anticipation.

The first GTA VI trailer drew more than 93 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours, while Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, has said the second trailer generated more than 475 million views across platforms in a day.

The game has also attracted awards attention before most players have had a chance to explore it.

GTA VI received eight nominations Tuesday for the Game Awards, including game of the year, game direction, narrative, art direction, score and music, audio design, action/adventure and performance. The awards will be presented Dec. 10.

The long wait is partly a product of the extraordinary staying power of its predecessor. Grand Theft Auto Online, the multiplayer component of GTA V, has kept players engaged for years through updates, activities and in-game purchases.

Music has long been woven into the Grand Theft Auto experience, with fictional radio stations and carefully curated soundtracks accompanying players as they drive through the series’ cities.

"Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album,” a 34-track collection of original songs tied to the game, is scheduled for release Friday.

A separate 30-track "Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score” by Grammy-winning French electronic duo Justice is scheduled for release Dec. 11. The adaptive score is designed to shift depending on where players are and what they are doing and includes collaborations involving Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Gesaffelstein.

What players will find next

Despite years of trailers and promotional material, Rockstar has kept significant portions of GTA VI under wraps.

The full voice cast has not been revealed, including the performers behind Lucia and Jason. Actor Stephen Root has confirmed to The Associated Press (AP) that he appears in the game, though Rockstar has not publicly identified his role.

Questions also remain about the full range of characters, locations, activities and gameplay systems waiting inside Leonida.