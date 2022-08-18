Carvings in boulders that were used to record historic droughts are resurfacing in waterways across drought-stricken Europe.

Ancient ominous warnings carved on usually submerged boulders along the Elbe River had for centuries driven fear into the hearts of Czechs, but their reappearance during this year’s drought is just a reminder of how tough people had it.

The stones can only be seen above the water surface during droughts and are used to presage bad harvests, interrupted river navigation and consequent famine. Now, the messages appear weeks after weather and crop forecasts.

Such a stone on the banks of the Elbe River, which starts in the Czech Republic, and ends in Germany dates back to 1616. The boulder was inscribed with "Wenn du mich seest, dann weine" – "If you see me, then weep," according to a Google translation.

According to the news of Kölner Stadt Anzeiger newspaper, the Rhine River near the city of Leverkusen also revealed hunger stones engraved with the dates 1959 and 2003 after the receding of water levels.

Also, the Bürstedter newspaper reported that the inscriptions Ano 1857 (the year 1857), 1959 and 1963 were found on the hunger rock unearthed near Worms.

Also stretches of the Po, Italy's longest river, are so low that barges and boats that sank decades ago are resurfacing. Last week a historical bomb left from World War II was found after its water levels receded.