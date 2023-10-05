During Halloween, you can savor waffles in a Shrek-inspired swamp setting offered on Airbnb. The event will be hosted by Donkey, Shrek's loquacious sidekick.

From Oct. 27-29, up to three guests will be able to stay in the “mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered” treehouse-style dwelling, housed in the Scottish Highlands and based on the home in 2001’s original “Shrek” film.

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” reads a “statement” from Donkey, voiced in the film franchise by Eddie Murphy. “You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

Among the activities fairy tale fans can look forward to, Shrek’s Swamp will offer guests the opportunity to “relax in the ambiance of earwax candlelight,” “enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning” – per Donkey’s famous line – and make use of “Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one),” according to the Airbnb listing.

Hopefuls can request a spot at the coveted swamp through Airbnb beginning Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The company noted that the opportunity is not a contest and guests must pay for and arrange their own way to and from Scotland.

Airbnb also pledged a one-time donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity, which “provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips.”

Airbnb recently also announced celebrity partnerships, including one with Gwyneth Paltrow. The Oscar winner, 50, listed her Montecito guest house for rental earlier this month as part of a “Goop-inspired stay.”