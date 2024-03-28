On Sunday, March 31, approximately 61 million voters will cast their ballots in Türkiye's local elections to determine mayors and administrators in all 30 metropolitan areas and 1,351 districts across the country.

Depending on the area they reside in, citizens can vote for various offices, including metropolitan municipality mayors, district mayors, municipal council members and mukhtars. The Turkish administrative system categorizes districts into three types: villages, cities and metropolitan cities, with the distinction based on population size.

Which positions are eligible for the vote in this electoral cycle, which repeats every five years, is determined based on the type of district where the ballot is being cast. A total of 36 political parties will participate in the upcoming elections, with their rankings on the ballot paper determined accordingly.

Election Day Regulations

On election days in Türkiye, certain restrictions and prohibitions for citizens are applied. As March 31 falls on a Sunday, it is not a public holiday; however, as everyone will be using their vote, many locales and venues will not be operating normally.

The sale and consumption of alcohol will be prohibited throughout the voting day and until midnight. This year, the Christian holiday of Easter also falls on the same date, which is something to keep in mind when planning to celebrate the day. Restaurants will not be able to serve alcohol, nor will it be available for purchase at shops.

Entertainment venues, coffeehouses, tea houses and internet cafes will remain closed during voting. However, they will be allowed to offer dining services in their restaurants. No restrictions seem to be in place for shopping centers, however, celebrations such as weddings, engagements and circumcision ceremonies will also not be allowed to take place during voting hours but will be permitted after 6 p.m. yet subject to all other restrictions. Meanwhile, also on voting day, only authorized personnel responsible for maintaining public order will be permitted to carry weapons.

Until 6:00 PM on election day, radios and all types of media outlets are prohibited from making any news, predictions or comments related to the election and its results. From 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, only election-related news and announcements from the Supreme Election Board (YSK) may be broadcast. After 9:00 PM, all broadcasts are permitted, although the YSK reserves the right to adjust this timeframe.

New Voting Hours

This year, the voting hours have been changed to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in 32 provinces, while in other provinces, the hours are set from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The provinces with the change in timing based on the daylight hours are Adıyaman, Ağrı, Artvin, Bingöl, Bitlis, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Erzincan, Erzurum, Gaziantep, Giresun, Gümüşhane, Hakkari, Kars, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş, Mardin, Muş, Ordu, Rize, Siirt, Sivas, Trabzon, Tunceli, Şanlıurfa, Van, Bayburt, Batman, Şırnak, Ardahan, Iğdır and Kilis.

How to Vote

To find out where you are registered, check your e-devlet, the YSK website, or the mobile voter inquiry app (Seçmen Sorgulama) or call the Supreme Election Board telephone hotline at 444 9975.

Determining where you are registered is sufficient; voters are not obligated to arrive with a physical voter registration document. However, voters will need a form of valid identification to cast their ballot. This could be an ID card, a driver's license, a wedding book, or any identification that clearly represents the voter, which will be accepted.

It's worth noting, however, that cell phones will not be allowed in the voting booth, nor will cameras or any communication technology. Items like these can be handed over to the balloting committee for safekeeping while voters are in the booth. In addition to casting the vote by pressing down a stamp in the appropriate boxes and making sure not to leave any other marks on the ballot, voters are also required to sign in on the committee's voter list after they have placed their ballot in an envelope and the ballot box.

The results should begin to be tallied at 6 p.m., and most broadcasters will show the results as they come in. Türkiye has a higher voter turnout rate, with well over 80% of those eligible taking part in the vote. Voting takes place in designated local public buildings, such as schools.

Keep in mind that there may be lines and a buzzing atmosphere as people run into others they know. It's a fun experience, made possible by the voting procedures and regulations set by the Supreme Election Board to ensure a smooth and democratic electoral process to determine local governance.