According to a new study conducted in the U.K., your favorite way of cooking eggs reveals quite a bit about your personality and lifestyle. The survey, commissioned by the British Egg Industry Council (BEIC), involved over a thousand adult participants. The findings were striking.

Poached egg lovers

An analysis using a mathematical model revealed that fathers with two children are typically more likely to prefer poached eggs. These individuals often come from smaller families, usually having only one sibling. They tend to be outgoing and strong communicators who enjoy wearing flashy clothes and listening to energetic music. Overall, this group stands out as generally happier individuals.

Boiled egg lovers

For those who prefer boiled eggs, the picture is a bit less positive. These people tend to make more impulsive and irregular decisions. They also scored lower on responsibility and goal-orientation. Statistics indicate that individuals who enjoy boiled eggs have a higher risk of divorce. This group is predominantly female and is thought to reside mainly in the southeast of England.

Fried egg lovers

Fried egg fans are mostly talented men living in Scotland. According to a report in the Daily Mail, these individuals are free-spirited, open to new experiences, creative and curious by nature. They are also noted to be more knowledgeable about sexuality and to have a higher-than-average libido.

Scrambled egg lovers

Scrambled eggs tend to be the choice of young professionals aged 29-39 who do not have children. Many hold managerial or senior positions. Psychologically, they appear to be less neurotic, experiencing less anger, sadness or anxiety. However, socially, they tend to be more reserved and private.

Omelet lovers

Among omelet lovers, the majority are described as reliable, organized and disciplined individuals. They tend to have longer life expectancies and lower divorce rates. Socioeconomically, this group generally belongs to the middle class and is mainly found living in Sheffield, Liverpool or Newcastle.