One of the greatest challenges of being a foreigner in a foreign land is making good friends and finding compatible love interests. In summer, it’s admittedly easier to socialize and meet new people as the sun is shining, the weather draws people outdoors and spirits are high. But in winter, it can be decidedly more difficult and we may need to apply certain strategies to satisfy our needs for social connection.

The following are 10 ways to make new friends in Türkiye.

Socialize with expats

There are a lot of expat communities that hold gatherings throughout Türkiye. Inter Nations has communities in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bodrum and Antalya, which not only host networking-specific events but also have a number of special-interest off-shoot groups that hold events, such as hiking, camping, sailing, going to concerts or doing handcrafts. Other organizations, such as the International Women of Istanbul, also hold regular gatherings and holiday events for its members.

Most expat-heavy towns also have an English-language quiz night, such as the weekly one held by Yabangee, or join in on a language exchange, such as the sessions by Istanbul&I. Another opportunity to meet fellow expats can be at litter-collecting events such as those held by Tidy Türkiye throughout the country.

Appeal to social media

There are a lot of expat and foreigner communities on social media, especially in the form of Iocation-specific groups on Facebook. If you can’t find the ideal event that piques your interest and have an idea of one, why not propose it to one or more of these groups? Many newcomers, as well as new parents, will introduce themselves and ask if anyone is interested in meeting up and in pretty much every case, people will respond. Meetup.com is another avenue to attend or set up meetings, as is couchsurfing.com, a website where you can offer to host visiting travelers or set up meetings amongst members.

Instagram or LinkedIn

Online dating has never been as popular in Türkiye as connecting to people through Instagram and LinkedIn has. Both platforms provide insight into people’s professions, interests and activities, offering an angle to start a conversation with people you find interesting through direct messaging.

Join a gym

There’s a high probability of making new connections when you commit to a long-term activity you plan to do regularly, such as going to a gym. People with gym memberships tend to be health-conscious go-getters, which can make for the best type of friend or romantic partner. Meanwhile, the fact that one can get fit and make friends while doing so makes going to the gym one of the most fruitful activities to do in winter, and it means you will always have somewhere to go when you need a physical, mental or spiritual boost.

Co-working offices

The co-working concept is ideal for expats, digital nomads and anyone working remotely. Not only will a co-working space facilitate further productivity in your work, but it will also have you engaging with other professionals like co-workers do at the office. Working with others is the top way that people make close friends and romantic connections, so supplementing the opportunity to be in an office by joining a co-working space can fulfill that objective. Plus, many co-working spaces also hold a number of events geared toward networking with other members.

Just dance!

There are a number of styles of dance that are practiced regularly in Türkiye and can be used to make new friends. From Latin dances such as Tango to European Balfolk Lindy Hop and Swing, there are a number of genres of dance that bring people together. Certainly less intimidating than Tango, the Balfolk and Swing communities in Türkiye are geared toward single participants, meaning you can attend a class and dance independently. Not only will you get great exercise and learn a new skill, but the chances are that you will saunter away with a number of new connections.

Take a class

Taking part in some educational or skill-learning class is also a great way to both learn something new and meet new people. From cooking classes to art and music classes or learning handcrafts such as ceramics, pick an extracurricular activity that interests you and take a class on it. This will have you learning new things and working near other like-minded individuals.

Go on a retreat

When all else fails, and you want to get away and be in the company of complete strangers from all over the country, you can find a workshop that fits your fancy and go on a retreat. Websites such as Workshopix have a variety of retreat workshops available in holistic practices such as yoga, breathing and meditation that take place in spectacular settings, doubling as a course and a vacation.

Take a tour

The winter months are an especially opportune time to discover the sights in Türkiye’s central Anatolian and eastern regions. Consider joining a tour of places such as the archaeological site of Göbeklitepe, visiting Mardin, Kars or Cappadocia, or hiking the Lycian trails. Not only will you discover more about this miraculous country, but chances are, by sharing these experiences, you will walk away with lifelong bonds being made amongst fellow tour members.

Go on a walk

Sometimes, we don’t have to travel to lengths or rally ourselves to commit to gyms and classes and spend extra money to do so to make friends. Meeting new people can also be as easy as wandering in your neighborhood. Going on a long walk is a great way to feel good and keep fit, but it also can be an opportunity to get to know your community. The time is right, morning or night; use the opportunity to get to know local retailers and cafes and visit them. There also tends to be a community of early risers that take to the streets to get their workouts done early and you can be one of them. In time, the familiarity of seeing the same people can indeed blossom into a wonderful friendship.