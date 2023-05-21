Handicrafts are an important art and craft form that has existed for thousands of years in human history and continues today. Crafting is a process where skills such as dexterity, productivity and craftsmanship are used together.

The importance of craftsmanship can be approached from many perspectives.

Handicraft is an important part of cultural heritage. These arts and crafts are traditional skills that have been transferred from past to present in many countries. Their skills help preserve and transmit local culture.

Craftsmanship contributes to the local economy in many countries. As these arts and crafts are handmade, they lead to increased personal and local production. This is important for selling local products, developing trade and creating employment.

Handcrafting is among the sustainable production methods. These production methods are an environmentally friendly approach that conserves natural resources. Therefore, handcrafted products play an important role in a sustainable future.

Handcrafted products have a special and unique aesthetic value. Handmade items differ from mass-produced materials and are produced with a personalized touch. This gives a special value to handcrafted products.

Crafting is also a beneficial activity for mental health. In this process, repetitive movements support the mental health of the person as it is an activity that requires concentration.

For these reasons, the art and craft of handicrafts have an important place in humanity and are still appreciated by many today.

Let's take a look at one of the most common and unique of these handicrafts.

Wickerwork

Wicker is the oldest furniture-making method known to history, dating as far back as 5,000 years ago. Wickerwork is the process of producing decorative or useful items by hand knitting or weaving naturally grown vegetable fibers like reed, straw, rye straw, rice straw, bamboo, etc.

Wickerwork is done by craftsmen and often requires special skill. During the process, wicker materials are first cut to the appropriate length, then washed and dried. Next, the mats are started to be knitted or woven. Many different techniques are used for wickerwork. These techniques vary according to the properties of the mat, its intended use and design.

Wickerwork is used in the manufacture of various items, for example, wicker baskets, coffee tables, chairs, armchairs, hats, shawls and other decorative items.

These products are ideal for home decoration, garden decoration and personal use. The fact that wicker is a natural material and a sustainable resource increases the importance of this handicraft.

Wickerwork is considered an important traditional craft in many cultures around the world. For example, in Japan, wickerwork is used for traditional flooring known as "tatami."

Tatami, a traditional reed mat, used to be common in traditional Japanese homes, usually in the homes of samurai and other nobles, but in Japan is still used today in places such as many homes and dojos – a hall or place for immersive learning.

In the Philippines, wickerwork is practiced with a traditional weaving style called "banig." Banig is a traditional floor covering in woven reed mats. Banig is used in Philippine homes, especially in rural areas and local markets. They are used as sleeping mats or floor mats, and were also historically used as sails. They come in many different weaving styles and typically have colorful geometric patterns unique to the ethnic group that created them.

In Europe, wickerwork is a common art used in furniture and decoration.

Wickerwork is a traditional handicraft in many parts of Türkiye. It is also seen as an economical option, especially in Anatolia, since it is easily accessible to people living in villages and natural products are used.

Wickerwork is practiced locally with carpet weaving, especially in the Aegean and Mediterranean coastlines. Generally, products of different shapes and sizes are made, such as chairs, coffee tables, baskets, bags, hats and mats.

Straw braids are made in different ways according to their intended use. For example, hats, baskets, shawls, mats, prayer rugs and similar products made of straw are made with straw knitting.

In wickerwork, the wicker must be properly processed and cleaned. Next, the knitting process begins. Straw knitting is usually handmade and requires long-term training, especially for intricate patterns.

Molds are generally used to shape the product after the knitting process. These molds are especially used for hats and baskets. The wicker weave is placed in the mold and shaped to take the shape in the mold. Next, the wicker weave is secured using braces or stitches. This process gives the product durability and longevity.