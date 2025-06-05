In recent years, young entrepreneurs who create content for social media have begun amassing significant wealth. Their creative and widely viewed content attracts millions of followers, enabling them to earn substantial income through advertising and viewer engagement – propelling some to elite financial status.

One of the most prominent figures among them is Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his online alias, MrBeast.

MrBeast has achieved billionaire status through his groundbreaking work in online broadcasting. However, despite his massive success, he recently made a surprising confession that caught many off guard.

MrBeast, who is engaged to fellow internet personality Thea Booysen, admitted that he had to borrow money from his mother to cover the costs of their upcoming wedding.

At just 27 years old, MrBeast is considered the only billionaire under 30 who built his fortune entirely through personal effort – without any inherited wealth.

Explaining why he needed to borrow money, MrBeast said: “I personally have very little cash because I reinvest every dollar I make.

“It’s very ironic, but I’m asking my mom for a loan so I can get married.”

With over 400 million subscribers, MrBeast rose to fame on YouTube by producing extravagant stunt videos and viral challenge content. His giveaways – including luxury gifts like cars – also helped him gain a devoted fan base.

Beyond YouTube, MrBeast has started producing shows for digital platforms. His competition series, titled “Beast Games,” launched with its first season and made waves in the online world. In the show, one of 1,000 contestants walked away with a staggering $10 million prize.

The show became an instant hit, garnering 50 million views within just 25 days of release and has already been renewed for two additional seasons.

Jimmy Donaldson also founded the snack and chocolate brand Feastables and owns a toy line called MrBeast Lab – both of which have significantly contributed to his wealth alongside his digital media work.

MrBeast met his fiancée, Thea Booysen, in 2022. Like him, she gained fame through online content creation. The couple got engaged in 2024 and are reportedly planning a destination wedding on a private island in the near future.