1 dead, 57 injured after magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Iran

One person was killed and 57 others were injured when a magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Tehran and Iran's northwestern city of Alborz early Wednesday, according to local media reports.

"The single death was the result of a heart attack while most injuries were caused by panic among the citizenry," Iran's Tasnim News Agency, citing local medical authorities, reported.

According to the IRNA news agency, the quake's epicenter was located some 12 kilometers under the region lying between the Tehran and Alborz provinces.

Last Wednesday, the same area witnessed a slightly stronger earthquake -- measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale -- that left about 100 people injured.

On Nov. 12, a 7.3-magnitude quake shook the region on the Iran-Iraq border, leaving more than 600 people dead -- mostly Iranians -- and injuring thousands more.