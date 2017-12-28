Twitter account of jailed Palestinian teenage girl Tamimi deleted

The twitter account of Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, who was arrested and imprisoned by Israeli military, has been deleted.

While it is not clear whether Twitter itself deactivated the account, a relative of Tamimi claimed that it was deleted by Twitter "due to a campaign or a call by Zionists to block it or delete it."

I'm not sure about that & not think her father did, I expect that Twitter deleted it due to a campaign or a call by zionists to block it or delete it — manal ✌ tamimi (@screamingtamimi) December 27, 2017

No explanation from Twitter has been released yet.

An Israeli court has extended until Monday the detention of Tamimi who had earlier been awarded by Turkey for her bravery, according to her father. Three days after a confrontation with Israeli soldiers, Ahed Tamimi, the 16 year old from the village of Nebi Saleh, was arrested at her home in a pre-dawn raid and now faces charges of attacking soldiers. "Life will end up in the prison cell" for Tamimi, Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett said

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), her father Bassem Tamimi said the Ofer military court has approved a request by Israeli prosecutors to extend his daughter's detention until Monday. "I was not allowed to speak with her, but she looked to be in high spirits," he said.

He said his daughter was transferred to the Hasharoun prison in northern Israel after the court hearing. According to the father, Ahed's mother will appear before the court on Thursday to look into extending her detention. Bassem said he has been summoned by the Israeli intelligence service for interrogation.