200 arrested, messaging network blocked as Tehran protests enter fourth day

Iran says two protesters killed during demonstrations were targeted by foreign agents

Iran's government stepped up efforts Sunday to quell unrest in the country, with officials blocking a popular messaging network and sending stronger warnings to protesters gathered for a fourth day.

An official in Tehran said Sunday that 200 people were arrested during the previous night's protests in the Iranian capital, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.

"These individuals are now with the judiciary and some others have been freed out of clemency," Ali Asghar Nasserbakht, a security deputy for Tehran's governor, told ILNA.

Two people have died during the protests, which have been against specific government policies as well as the country's religious leadership.

Anyone who chooses to violate the law will have to face the consequences, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said, noting that there are legal avenues for people to use if they want to take issue with official policy. "We can't, and won't, allow this," he added.

The messaging service Telegram - favored for its security features such as end-to-end encryption - was blocked for most residents Sunday, Telegram's founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, said on Twitter.

Durov added that Iran's decision to block the service is in response to Telegram's refusal to shut down "peacefully protesting channels."

The internet was restricted for security reasons due to the rallies, an Interior Ministry spokesman said, though the blockage was meant to be only temporary, according to the ISNA news agency.

Further problems with the internet were also reported Sunday, especially with mobile phone access, leaving many across Iran unable to gain access to social media networks.

Some individuals are using social networks to cause "violence and fear," said Fazli, according to comments carried by IRNA, adding: "Of course, such behavior will be smashed."

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday Iran's government is "being tested by its own citizens" after three days of protests against the clerical regime.

Haley's comments echoed those of U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier Sunday said the United States was watching closely for human rights violations.

"The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer," wrote Trump, who has threatened to leave the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if Tehran doesn't face further restrictions.

Since Thursday, thousands have taken to the streets to air their grievances - including the high cost of living, unemployment and Tehran's Middle East policies - despite warnings from security officials. Over 80 protesters have been arrested across the nation.

Iranian state television reported Sunday about two deaths in the town of Dorud, though rumors had circulated on social media Saturday.

Government officials in the western Iranian province of Lorestan said the police were not involved in the killings. Security chief Habibollah Khojasteh said that there were signs that members of the Islamic State militia had been involved, according to media reports.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who has so far not spoken publicly about the matter, was expected to speak Sunday, reported local media.

The ISNA news agency also reported that Rouhani is expected to attend an emergency security session on the demonstrations, likely on Monday.

Some protesters have blamed Rouhani for not pushing through economic reforms despite making a breakthrough agreement with the international community in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.