10 protesters killed in protests in Iran, state TV says

Iran says two protesters killed during demonstrations were targeted by foreign agents

Iran enters new year with mass protests across country

10 people were killed in Iran's protests, including two in a southwestern town, Iranian state TV and ILNA news agency reported Monday.

The state TV is reporting that 10 people have been killed amid nationwide protests, without elaborating.

The state TV report Monday made the reference in a package on the ongoing demonstrations that began Thursday.

Authorities have previously confirmed four deaths. It was unclear where the others occurred.

A Monday report by the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted Hedayatollah Khademi, a representative for the town of Izeh, as saying the deaths happened there Sunday night.

He said the cause of death wasn't immediately known. Many in Izeh, some 455 kilometers (280 miles) southwest of Tehran, have hunting rifles in their homes.

Two demonstrators were killed during a protest in western Iran late Saturday.

The protests began Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

That brought to at least four the number of fatalities in the most serious unrest in the country since 2009.