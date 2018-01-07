One dead, another injured in blast outside Stockholm metro station

One man died after an explosion outside an underground station in Stockholm on Sunday, police said, adding they did not believe the incident was terrorism-related.

The man sustained fatal injuries after he picked up an object, a police spokesman said. Daily newspaper Aftonbladet said it was thought to have been a hand grenade.

Police declined to confirm that report, for which the newspaper named no sources.

"There is obviously something that has exploded strongly ...But we will have to wait for the technical investigation," the spokesman said, adding that a murder investigation had been launched.

There was no reason to believe the event was linked to terrorism, he said.

A woman in her mid 40s was also taken to hospital, but her injuries were not described, local media reported.

Police have cordoned off an area outside the entrance to the metro station Varby Gard, and were investigating the incident. The station has been closed.

Varby Gard is located in the municipality of Huddinge, a Stockholm suburb.