Netanyahu's son brags about father's controversial gas deals in leaked audio

An Israeli news station aired an audio recording Monday of what it says is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son drunkenly bragging outside a strip club in 2015.

In the recording broadcast by Channel 2 News, Yair Netanyahu tells the son of an Israeli gas tycoon that the prime minister advanced a controversial gas deal in parliament that benefited his father.

"My dad set up 20 billion dollars for you dad, and you're fighting with me about 400 shekel?" the Haaretz quoted Yair as saying in the 2015 recording of the conversation with his friend and son of gas tycoon Kobi Maimon while leaving the strip club.

According to the report, Yaid and his friend were accompanied with a state-funded security guard and driver from one strip club to another.

Yair and his friends are also heard talking about strippers and how much money they spent.

Yair has drawn media criticism for living a life of privilege at the taxpayers' expense and for crude social media posts.

The audio was released amid an ongoing police investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the Israeli leader.

The station relayed a statement from the Netanyahu family calling the recordings part of a witch hunt against the prime minister.