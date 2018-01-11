   
16-year-old Palestinian killed in Gaza after Israeli troops open fire on demonstrators

A relative mourns over the body of 15-year-old Palestinian Amir Abu Musaid, in the central Gaza Strip, after he was shot dead in clashes with the Israeli military along the Gaza border, Jan. 11, 2018. (AFP Photo)
One Palestinian was killed Thursday when Israeli army troops used live ammunition to disperse demonstrators on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

"Amir Abu Mosaed, 16, was killed after being shot in the chest," Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.

"Three other Palestinians were injured, including one who is now in critical condition," he added.

Clashes erupted Thursday afternoon between Palestinian youths and Israeli troops near the Al-Bureij refugee camp near the blockaded strip's eastern border with Israel.

The Palestinian territories have remained tense since U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital last month, drawing widespread protest from across the Arab and Muslim world.

Since Trump's Dec. 6 announcement, at least 17 Palestinians have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- in clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

