Israel's Netanyahu to meet India's Modi to deepen ties

NEW DELHI
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend an Innovation conference with Israeli and Indian CEOs in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Reuters Archive Photo)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is starting his first visit to India to promote defense, trade and energy ties.

Netanyahu will arrive Sunday for a six-day visit. On Monday, he'll meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call on President Ram Nath Kovind as well as attend an India-Israel CEO Forum Meeting.

India's External Affairs Ministry says the two countries are expected to sign agreements on cybersecurity, energy and space cooperation and film production.

Israel and India have developed close ties in high-tech and defense cooperation.

