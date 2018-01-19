Qatar signs security agreement with NATO

Qatar has signed a security agreement with NATO in Brussels on Tuesday amid the ongoing Gulf crisis that began last June.

"This security agreement provides the framework for the protection of exchange of classified information, as defined by all 29 member countries," said a statement released by NATO yesterday.

Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have also signed individual security agreements with NATO.

In early June, a group of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia abruptly severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the tiny Gulf emirate, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

U.S. President Donald Trump had also accused Doha of funding militant groups, saying that Qatar had historically supported terrorism "at a very high level."

The Qatari government has denied the accusations, blasting the blockade as unjustified and a violation of international law.

Lately, the White House said Trump spoke on Monday with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and thanked him for Qatar's "action in counterterrorism and extremism," reiterating Washington's support for unity among Gulf Arab nations.

The phone call came amid Doha's rift with the UAE over allegations of the imprisonment of Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali al-Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family, and the UAE's claims that one of its civilian planes was intercepted by Qatari warplanes.

Amid the riff, Turkey has provided increased support to Qatar, boosting food and other exports to meet the country's shortages.

Turkey and Qatar's defense ties have also strengthened in recent years in line with the countries' political alliance. Turkey operates a military base in Qatar, and Turkish troops are deployed in the Tariq bin Ziyad Base under an agreement signed in 2014.