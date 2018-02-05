Sword-wielding man arrested after trying to break into Tehran presidential office

A man was shot and arrested in Iran after trying to break into the presidential office building, Iran's official IRNA news agency said Monday.

Monday's report quoted Hamid Reza Goudarzi, deputy security chief, as saying that the 35-year-old man was taken to hospital. There was no information on his condition or possible motives for trying to enter the presidential complex.

The attacker, who was wearing a white shroud symbolizing his readiness to sacrifice his life, was shot at leg when trying to pass the security gate of the presidential office in Pasteur Street in central Tehran.

It wasn't clear whether President Hassan Rouhani was in the complex on Monday.

Attempts to enter the presidential compound with a sword are rare, though Iranian men occasionally carry swords and daggers, especially when in traditional clothing.

Police have tried to dissuade people from carrying such arms and occasionally confiscate the weapons.