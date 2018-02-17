Dozens of Palestinians hurt in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops

Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Friday during clashes with Israeli troops in occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, according to a Palestinian nongovernmental organization.

Israeli forces had used live ammunitions, rubber bullets and excessive amounts of tear gas to disperse Palestinian protesters; 130 protesters were injured.

"Five Palestinians were injured with live ammunition and two others with live ammunition in Ramallah city in West Bank, while 25 others suffered from temporary asphyxia after inhaling tear gas," the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) said in a statement.

"In Nablus and Qalqilya cities in northern West Bank, three Palestinian protesters were injured by live ammunition and 23 others by rubber bullets; 46 others suffered from temporary asphyxia after inhaling excessive amounts of tear gas," it said.

"In Jericho, meanwhile, 50 Palestinian protesters were injured," it added.

Palestinian Health Ministry said 23 protesters from blockaded Gaza Strip were also injured by Israeli gunfire.

The Palestinian territories have remained dogged by tension since U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December last year.

The move drew condemnation from across the region and sparked angry protests in the Palestinian territories -- and multiple clashes with Israeli troops -- that have left at least 25 Palestinians dead