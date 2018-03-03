Anadolu Agency photographer injured by Israeli gunfire

An Anadolu Agency (AA) photographer was injured by Israeli gunfire while covering clashes between Palestinian youth and Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Friday. A rubber bullet fired by an Israeli soldier struck photographer Issam Rimawi in the hand while he was covering clashes in the village of Billin east of Ramallah. Rimawi has reportedly been taken to the Ramallah Medical Center for treatment. The Palestinian territories have remained tense since last December, when U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, drawing widespread condemnation across the Arab and Muslim world.