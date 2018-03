Two Israeli soldiers were killed and another two wounded in Friday's Palestinian car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank, the military said in a statement.

It said one of the dead was an officer and the other was a conscript.

Earlier the Israeli military referred in a preliminary report to a "ramming incident" near the Jewish settlement of Reihan, west of the Palestinian city of Jenin.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said four people had been critically injured in the attack.