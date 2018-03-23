French woman among arrested Daesh terrorists in Afghanistan

Afghan forces have arrested a French woman allegedly affiliated with the Daesh terror group in northern Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Six other Daesh fighters were killed in the Afghan security forces' operation," said a ministry statement on Twitter.

The statement had no further details about the woman. It said the operation against Daesh was carried out in northern Jowzjan province.

Provincial spokesman Mohammad Reza told dpa that the forces killed four Dash fighters and arrested nine, among them the French woman and two Uzbeks on Thursday night.

Daesh surfaced in Afghanistan from 2015 onwards and has its only larger territorial base in eastern Nangarhar province. Recently the group has been trying to expand to Jowzjan and Faryab provinces.

There are few confirmed reports of European fighters among terrorists in Afghanistan. Earlier this month, a German national was arrested with the Taliban in Afghanistan's embattled Helmand province.

Security experts are concerned that Daesh fighters defeated in Syria might try to infiltrate Afghanistan where the security situation has worsened significantly over the past two years.