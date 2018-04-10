Israeli ministers defend soldiers who cheer while killing civilians on video

Two Israeli right-wing ministers on Tuesday defended soldiers after a video appearing to show them shoot a Palestinian and rejoice in it spread widely on social media and news sites.

The shooting appears to take place along the Gaza Strip border with Israel, with one of the voices in the video declaring in Hebrew: "Wow. What a video! Yes! That son of a bitch."

Another soldier is heard saying, "Wow, [he] shot him in the head."

A fellow accomplice who films the incident then exclaims "Of course I filmed it," in response to a question, before calling it "a legendary video."

"Yes!", "What a fabulous video," the others cry with joy, "he flew in the air."

The Palestinian seems to be near the fence dividing the Gaza Strip from Israel, but does not appear to pose an immediate threat.

Israel's military said the incident "apparently" took place several months ago and that it was investigating.

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan downplayed the actions of the presumed soldier and others in the video that began to spread widely on Monday night.

"We are going overboard with this video," said Erdan, from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.

"I am convinced that everything is OK," he said, while also speaking of a "human reaction" by the soldiers confronted with a "tense situation."

Education Minister Naftali Bennett of the far-right Jewish Home party also justified the behavior depicted in the video.

"Judging soldiers because they are not expressing themselves elegantly while they are defending our borders is not serious," Bennett told army radio.

It was not possible to determine whether the person shot in the video died. Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot reported that the video was recorded in December.

The video comes after mass protests along the Gaza border beginning on March 30 that have led to clashes in which Israeli forces have killed 31 Palestinians and wounded hundreds of others.

There have been no Israeli casualties.

Israel has faced mounting criticism over its use of live fire, while the European Union and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have called for an independent investigation.

At least 31 Palestinians, including journalist Yaser Murtaja, have been killed by Israeli forces since March 30, when the demonstrations began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The rallies are part of a six-week demonstration that will culminate on May 15, which will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "Catastrophe".

Demonstrators demand that Palestinian refugees be granted the "right of return" to their towns and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.