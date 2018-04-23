Saudi Arabia says intercepted Houthi missiles launched at Aramco facility

US Patriot missile defense system may be failing in Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere

Yemen's Houthis fired two ballistic missiles at a Saudi Aramco facility in the southern city of Jazan on Monday, but Saudi state media said the rockets were destroyed.

The Houthis' al-Masirah TV said they had targeted a port belonging to the Saudi state oil giant, but there were no reports of damage or casualties, and no immediate comment from Aramco.

Saudi Arabia has been the target of frequent missile attacks since March 2015, when it launched a military campaign in Yemen along with other Arab countries against the Houthis, a group of Iran-backed Shi'ite fighters who had seized the capital.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting to reinstate the internationally-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi who was forced into exile by the Houthis.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen since the beginning of the conflict.