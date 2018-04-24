Qatar must pay for presence of US troops in Syria: Saudi FM

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir issued a warning to Qatar on Tuesday, saying it should pay for the presence of U.S. military forces in Syria, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Jubeir said that Qatar must send its military forces to Syria before Trump "cancels the American protection of Qatar" which consists of the presence of a US military base on its territory.

The Saudi minister also said the Qatari regime wouldn't last a week without the U.S.' military base.

Doha has not yet commented on al-Jubeir's statement.

