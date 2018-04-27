Erdoğan welcomes Korean summit on denuclearization

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed the historic Korea summit on Friday, saying he would talk to South Korean President Moon Jae-in about the issue on his May 2 visit.

In a shared post on Twitter, Erdoğan said: "I welcome the meeting of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un today at Panmunjom.

"I will address this important issue with President Moon during my upcoming visit to Seoul on May 2," he wrote.

Erdoğan also said he supported the "historic" step regarding the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and hoped it would be successful.

The leaders of North and South Korea agreed on Friday for a "complete denuclearization" and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to local media reports.

The deal followed a historic bilateral summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom in the South.

"The two leaders solemnly declared [...] that there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula and a new age of peace has dawned," they said in a joint declaration after the summit, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

They also reaffirmed the countries' earlier agreement for "a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization".

Yonhap said the two Koreas agreed to push for three- or four-way talks involving the U.S. and China to replace the cease-fire agreement that brought the Korean War to a tentative close in 1953.