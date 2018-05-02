   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

31 injured after 5.2-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran

ASSOCIATED PRESS
TEHRAN, Iran
Published
Ruins of a houses are seen after an earthquake in the city of Varzaqan in northwestern Iran, on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012. (AP Photo)
Ruins of a houses are seen after an earthquake in the city of Varzaqan in northwestern Iran, on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012. (AP Photo)
Related Articles

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck a remote, mountainous region in southern Iran on Wednesday, injuring at least 31 people and disrupting power and communication lines, state media reported.

It says the temblor rocked the town of Sisakht, some 700 kilometers (430 miles) south of Tehran, causing people to rush out into the streets. The town has a population of 10,000. Footage showed cracks in the walls of buildings.

The semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Jalal Pouranfard, the head of provincial emergency services, as saying 18 people were transferred to medical centers and another 13 received treatment.

Iran is prone to near-daily earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In November, a 7.2-magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he may go to Jerusalem,...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS