   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

Women in Saudi Arabia allowed to work as chauffeurs

ANADOLU AGENCY
RIYADH
Published
A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013 (Reuters File Photo)
A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013 (Reuters File Photo)
Related Articles

Saudi Arabia has announced that women would henceforth be allowed to work as chauffeurs, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Mohamed bin al-Bassami, head of the Saudi General Traffic Directorate, was quoted as saying that five driving schools for women had been granted licenses to operate in six Saudi cities, including Riyadh.

According to al-Bassami, women will also be allowed to direct traffic and hold administrative positions at the Traffic Directorate.

Last September, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal decree allowing women to drive starting from June.

It was a landmark decision in the history of the conservative kingdom, which had been the only country that still prohibited women from driving.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast Iraq's powerful top Shia cleric suggested on Friday that he had not...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS