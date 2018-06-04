Palestinians urge world not to remain silent against atrocities

Thousands of Palestinians, including hundreds of medical workers in white uniforms, took part in the funeral procession of a young colleague, Razan al-Najjar, who was shot dead by Israeli troops along the Israel-Gaza border.

U.N. officials condemned the killing of Najjar, saying that witness reports indicated she wore clothing that clearly identified her as a health worker. "The killing of a clearly identified medical staffer by security forces during a demonstration is particularly reprehensible," said Jamie McGoldrick, the local U.N. humanitarian coordinator.

The Arab League yesterday accused Israel of intentionally killing a 21-year-old Palestinian paramedic in the Gaza Strip. "The Israeli occupation authorities are fully responsible for the medic's murder," the Cairo-based league said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency (AA).

It called on the World Health Organization (WHO), the Red Cross and other medical charities to bring those responsible to justice "force Israel to respect international agreements regarding the safety of doctors and medics." It also urged the U.N. and other international organizations to "investigate Israeli crimes and to prosecute those responsible and hold them accountable for their crimes."

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) on Saturday condemned the murder of 21-year-old Palestinian paramedic.

"We condemn the murder of Palestinian nurse #Razan_Najjar who is on duty as a voluntary medical worker on the field in Gaza Strip," the aid agency tweeted from its official account. "Aid workers and medical staff are #NotATarget," it said.

Since the mass Gaza rallies began on March 30, more than 120 Palestinian protesters have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army gunfire. Israeli soldiers use live ammunition against civilians who demand going back to their towns and villages in old Palestine and an end to the illegitimate blockade Israel has imposed on Gaza since 2006.