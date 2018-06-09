Man commits suicide inside Grand Mosque of Mecca next to Kaaba

WARNING: DISTURBING FOOTAGE

Man commits suicide inside the Grand Mosque of Mecca housing the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, by jumping from the third floor pic.twitter.com/wzIdJ8jdL3 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) June 9, 2018

A man committed suicide only meters away from the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque of Mecca, Islam's holiest site, by jumping from the third floor to the surface, where thousands of pilgrims were performing the tawaaf.

The incident occurred late Friday and was captured on footage by others inside the Masjid al-Haram complex housing the Kaaba, the building Muslims face while performing their prayers. The man is seen jumping from over the security fence amid cries.

Several Saudi news outlets reported that the man, who died immediately after hitting the ground, was a 26-year-old French citizen who converted to Islam, which regards suicide as a major sin.

Authorities are investigating the man's motive and whether there were security breaches.

Previously in Feb. 2017, a man tried to kill himself inside the complex and was prevented from setting himself on fire with gasoline.