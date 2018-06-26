Israeli missiles hit area near Damascus airport, regime media says

Two Israeli missiles struck targets near Syria's Damascus airport early Tuesday, Assad regime media said, while a monitoring group said they hit arms depots for Hezbollah.

SANA said the strike happened shortly after midnight. The news agency linked the reported Israeli attack to the regime's ongoing offensive against opposition groups in Syria's southwestern region, which borders Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Jordan.

SANA said the strike is part of Israel's support for the opposition fighters amid their "major losses" in the south and elsewhere in Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the strikes, saying Israeli jets flew over the Golan Heights and targeted suspected weapons depots for Iranian-backed militias.

The head of SOHR, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP that "the Israeli missiles hit arms depots for Hezbollah near the airport."

He said the air strike took place at 1:00 am local time "without causing huge explosions" even though they hit the weapons stores.

The observatory added that the Syrian air defense "failed to intercept the missiles".

The area has come under repeated attacks, mostly believed to be by Israel. Israel rarely comments on such strikes.

Israel has warned of a growing Iranian military presence in neighboring Syria, which it sees as a threat to its safety.

Its military has been carrying out strikes on Iranian and Iran-affiliated targets in Syria, with a U.S. official saying it was Israeli forces that carried out a deadly strike against an Iraqi paramilitary base in eastern Syria on June 17.

Israeli seized a large swathe of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in a move never recognized by the international community.