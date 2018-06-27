Four Arab states act against Palestine by backing US plan

Defying the position of Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, four Arab states gave their support to the Middle East peace plan overseen by Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, leaving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in tatters.

Officials from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan interviewed by the Israeli Hayon daily expressed their displeasure with Abbas's insistence on refusing to meet, according to al-Jazeera.

In an interview with a Palestinian newspaper published on Sunday, Kushner said Washington would announce its Middle East peace plan soon and would press on with or without Palestinian President Abbas.

Kushner visited Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt before talks on Friday and Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His comments underlined gaping divisions between Washington and the Palestinian leadership that have widened since Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December and moved the U.S. Embassy there, overriding decades of U.S. policy.

Palestinian officials, who want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, accused Kushner of trying to undermine Abbas and what they described as their leader's moderate camp.

