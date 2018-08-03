1 Palestinian killed, hundreds injured by Israeli fire on Gaza border

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian and wounded at least 220 others at protests on the Gaza border on Friday, a Gaza hospital official said.

The official said that a 25-year-old man had been killed and that of the 220 hurt, 90 suffered wounds as a result of live fire.

At least 156 Palestinians have been killed since March 30, when Palestinians in the Gaza Strip began holding almost daily protests near the buffer zone.

Protesters demand the "right of return" to their homes and villages in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel's 11-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.