Israel detains Turkish public broadcaster's West Bank reporter

The Israeli army on Monday detained a Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Rantissi near the West Bank city of Ramallah, his brother said.

He was detained during a raid on his home in the town of Rantis, Fakher Rantissi told Anadolu Agency.

He said Israeli forces searched the house before taking the journalist, who works as a West Bank reporter for Turkish public broadcaster TRT Arabic, into custody.

Late last month, Israeli forces detained prominent Palestinian journalist Lama Khater after raiding her home in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Five more journalists were arrested by Israeli forces in the cities of Ramallah and Nablus last week.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,400 Palestinians are currently being held in detention facilities throughout the self-proclaimed Jewish state.