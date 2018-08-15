Israel reopens its only goods crossing with Gaza after calm on border

Third Palestinian dies of his wounds after Friday’s protests on Gaza border

Israel reopened its only goods crossing with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to relative calm on the border after months of tensions prompted a blockade on most goods from July 9.

An AFP journalist at the Kerem Shalom crossing said dozens of trucks carrying various types of goods, including fuel, began passing into the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said the crossing is opened for "full activity."

A Gaza fishing zone, a key source of income for a few thousand fishermen, will return to nine nautical miles after being restricted to six miles as part of the extra controls, the army added.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Wednesday that he decided to ease the restrictions "as a clear message to residents of the Gaza Strip: Quiet pays and violence does not pay."

Israeli authorities announced on July 9 that the goods crossing was being closed to most deliveries, partly in response to kites and balloons being flown across the border carrying firebombs to burn Israeli farmland.

Food and medicines have been allowed through, but fuel had been intermittently blocked, including since August 2. All other goods were turned away.

The fuel ban exacerbated an electricity crisis in the Gaza Strip, which already suffers from severe power shortages and relies on generators in many cases.

Gaza border protests broke out on March 30 and have led to months of tension that have also seen several military flare-ups.

At least 169 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli fire since March 30, mostly during clashes and protests.

One Israeli soldier was shot dead by a Palestinian sniper in July.

Israel, along with Egypt, has blocked the Gaza Strip - home to some 2 million people - since Hamas seized power in 2007. Israel cites security reasons for the blockade while the UN and human rights groups have criticized the blockade as collective punishment.

Hamas militants in Gaza and Israel have fought three wars since 2008.