Prominent Israeli peace advocate Uri Avnery dies at 94

Uri Avnery, a trailblazing Israeli journalist and peace activist and one of the first to openly advocate for a Palestinian state, has died. He was 94.

Avnery passed away on Monday at a Tel Aviv hospital after suffering a stroke.

For decades, he was a symbol of the Israeli peace camp, easily recognized by his thick white beard and white hair. A member of Israel's founding generation, he fought in its war of independence before becoming a publisher, member of parliament, author and activist.

Seen by many as the backbone of Israel's peace movement, Avnery never lost hope an agreement could be reached with the Palestinians.

But before becoming a prominent peace activist, he was a soldier and even part of a right-wing militia.

Born in September 1923 in Beckum, Germany as Helmut Ostermann, Avnery emigrated to British-mandate Palestine with his family at the age of 10, fleeing Nazism.

In 1950, he founded an independent weekly magazine, Haolam Hazeh, which he edited for 40 years.

The anti-establishment journal, the only one at that time not run by a political party, had a considerable influence on the Israeli press.

He founded a political movement in 1965 and was elected to Israel's parliament where he served eight years.

In 1979 he was voted in as part of a different movement and spent two more years as a lawmaker before resigning.

Avnery had pushed since the end of the first Arab-Israeli war which began in 1948 for the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel as a means to bring peace.

In the 1982 Lebanon War, he famously sneaked into besieged Beirut to talk to Israel's then-nemesis, PLO chairman Yasser Arafat, causing a firestorm in Israel.

Avnery challenged successive Israeli governments in arguing that a Palestinian state was the only way to secure peace for a democratic Israel with a Jewish majority.

As a teen Avnery was a member of the Irgun, the right-wing Zionist militia that fought both local Arabs and Palestine's British rulers prior to Israel's 1948 declaration of statehood.

He had no regrets about belonging to the group.

"I fought for the freedom of my people against the British occupiers," he said. "For the same reasons, I always thought that the Palestinians were entitled to their independence and freedom."

A prolific writer, he published over 10 books including his 2014 autobiography titled "Optimistic".

While prospects for peace seemed to be dwindle in recent years under rightwing Israeli governments, Avnery remained firm in his belief the public could be swayed to support a Palestinian state.